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Trump’s AI Jesus image after feud with Pope Leo XIV sparks outrage: ‘Blasphemous'

Pope Leo XIV breaks silence with strong message after ‘terrible’ criticism from Donald Trump

  • By Web Desk
Pope Leo XIV breaks silence after ‘terrible’ criticism from Donald Trump
Pope Leo XIV breaks silence after ‘terrible’ criticism from Donald Trump  

Donald Trump's MAGA coalition is crumbling after the US President shared an image of himself as Jesus Christ, sparking widespread condemnation.

According to Mirror, Trump sparked outrage among Christians when he posted an image of himself as Christ, healing a sick patient while flanked by adoring supporters.

The TruthSocial post is perhaps one of Trump's most controversial with his MAGA base and has led to widespread criticism online.

Trump’s AI Jesus image after feud with Pope Leo XIV sparks outrage: ‘Blasphemous

Trump's post came as he launched an extraordinary attack against Pope Leo, adding the American-born Catholic leader was "a very liberal person."

It is also not the first time Trump has flirted with depicting himself as a religious leader and previously shared an image of himself as pontiff following the death of Pope Francis.

Gateway Pundit podcaster Victor Nieves said, “Trolling is not an excuse for blasphemy. Anyone defending this today will have to do so again on judgement day."

This came after Trump in his lengthy Truth Social post, the president claimed that the Catholic Church’s leadership had been “arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else” in the midst of the Covid pandemic and suggested that he preferred the pope’s brother.

The post, originally shared by the president's supporter Nick Adams in February, highlights growing fractures in the online MAGA movement.

Trump slowly bled support over his handling of the Epstein Files and it has since been exacerbated by the stalemate in the Middle East.

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