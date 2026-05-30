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Chloe Lewis shares emotional tribute to Jake Hall

Jake Hall passed away at 35 in a tragic accident due to several head injuries

Chloe Lewis shares emotional tribute to Jake Hall
Chloe Lewis shares emotional tribute to Jake Hall

Reality TV star Chloe Lewis has paid a heartfelt tribute to her ex-boyfriend Jake Hall who breathed his last in Spain earlier this month.

Jake suddenly passed away at the age of 35, which came as a sudden shock to Chloe, as the couple first met as teenagers, later became known for their on-off relationship on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), which lasted nearly a decade before ending in 2016.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a video of her "first love," describing him as a “massive and special part” of her life, reflecting on how their relationship transformed her over the years, stating, loving him “taught me so much about life and myself,” and recalled their early years together, saying they were once “inseparable.”


Moreover, Chloe underscored Jake’s role as a father to his eight-year-old daughter, River, appreciating him to make parenthood “look so easy and effortless.”

While describing the intensity of pain, she said that the past few weeks have felt “surreal” as she struggles to process the great loss of her life.

She penned down, "You were such a massive and special part of my life, and I truly hoped that we would grow old, that I'd see you one day, happy and at peace with life," she wrote.

"I'm sorry I couldn't have saved you," she added.

Hall, who left Towie in 2024, was also a fashion entrepreneur. He was found dead earlier this month in Majorca, prompting widespread tributes from close pals and peers who remembered him as kind, talented, and deeply loved.

How did Jake Hall die?

Jake Hall passed away in a tragic accident due to several head injuries.

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