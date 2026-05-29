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Iran deal news: Vance says Iran nuclear talks close, but key sticking points remain

The White House sources earlier confirmed that the United States and Iran have agreed on MoU, awaits Trump's approval

Iran deal news: Vance says Iran nuclear talks close, but key sticking points remain
Iran deal news: Vance says Iran nuclear talks close, but key sticking points remain 

US Vice President JD Vance stated that Washington was "not there yet" with Iran on an agreement but that the parties were close, adding that the US was strong enough to set back Tehran's nuclear program.

On Thursday, Vance told reporters that both the parties are yet to officially reach the deal.

The statement comes after the White House sources confirmed that the United States and Iran have reached an agreement on a memorandum of understanding (MoU); however, the US President Donald Trump’s approval is remaining, as per Reuters.


Vance stated there were several sticking points in negotiations with Tehran concerning its enriched uranium stockpile.

Vance stated, "It's hard to say exactly when or if the president is going to sign the MOU. We're going back and forth on a couple of language points."

"I can't guarantee that we're going to get there, but right now I feel pretty good about it," he added.

Notably, the MOU would come after sporadic skirmishes between the US and Iran in the Gulf that threatened to unravel the truce.

The Iranian state media accused the US military of launching strikes, shooting down its aircraft near Bushehr, Iran; however, these claims were refused by the US military.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the US Central Command stated, "No US aircraft were shot down. All US air assets are accounted for.” 

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