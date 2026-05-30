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Microsoft and NVIDIA tease 'a new era of PC' amid rumors of N1X chip reveal

Both companies posted similar messages on X (formerly Twitter), igniting expectations of a major hardware reveal

Microsoft and NVIDIA tease A New Era of PC amid rumors of N1X chip reveal
Microsoft and NVIDIA tease 'A New Era of PC' amid rumors of N1X chip reveal

Microsoft and NVIDIA have sparked widespread speculation after teasing a significant joint announcement ahead of Computex 2026 and Microsoft Build.

Both companies posted similar messages on X (formerly Twitter), igniting expectations of a major hardware reveal.

Further details remain unconfirmed, but several credible analysts believe the announcement could be associated with NVIDIA’s rumored N1 and N1X chips, long discussed in leaks and reports.

The timing and coordinated messaging have significantly intensified speculation across the tech community.

Clues embedded in the posts, including numerical coordinates, appear to point to the Taipei Music Center, the location of Computex, where NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is likely to deliver a keynote on June 1.

Microsoft and NVIDIA tease a new era of PC amid rumors of N1X chip reveal

Furthermore, it has strengthened the belief that a major hardware unveiling is imminent.

Several reports indicated the rumoured N1X chip could be a robust ARM-based chipset coupled with an incorporated RTX GPU, potentially transitioning away from conventional x86 architecture.

Microsoft and NVIDIA tease a new era of PC amid rumors of N1X chip reveal

If accurate, it could represent one of the most major updates in PC computing in several decades.

Microsoft’s Windows and Surface lead has also hinted that the announcement is not related to a new Windows version, dampening expectations toward hardware innovation instead of software updates.

With both companies set to rule the entire industry in the near future, anticipation is building around what could redefine the future of personal computing.

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