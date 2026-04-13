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Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler criticizes Augusta National's greens after falling short of the Masters Win

Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler didn not seem happy for much of his Masters run to second place at Augusta after falling just short of Rory McIlroy in the end.

According to The New York Post, he No. 1 golfer in the world, played two bogey-free rounds to nearly erase an improbable 12-shot deficit at the Masters over the weekend, but he made it clear that he wasn’t thrilled with the conditions at Augusta National on Friday, April 10.

Scheffler told reporters, “I’m not in charge of course setup. I would’ve liked it to have been a little bit more equal in terms of the firmness on Thursday and Friday. I was a bit surprised at how soft things were on Friday afternoon, especially as it got late in the day. But the weather also changes, like it was a bit windy on Thursday. “

“So who knows, it’s just that’s part of the game. We play an outdoor sport, and you don’t know how conditions are gonna change, especially course conditions. Overall, like I said, just Friday for me, going out early, not being able to shoot an under-par round, that definitely hurt my chances. I think I started the weekend maybe 12 back, so to get within one was a pretty good run,” he continued.

Scheffler teed off Thursday afternoon during the first round, but then he started with a morning group Friday and collected a two-over 74, as McIlroy built a sizeable advantage heading into the weekend with his seven-under 65 in the afternoon Friday.


A seven-under round of his own Saturday put Scheffler back within striking distance, and then he nearly ripped off three consecutive birdies on holes 15, 16 and 17 to move close to McIlroy, but his final putt just missed.

Scheffler became the first golfer since 1942 to play consecutive bogey-free rounds during the weekend at the Masters.

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