Eric Trump to join Trump's key China trip amid past criticism on Hunter Biden

US President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, will accompany the president on his trip next month to China.
A spokeswoman for the family organization told Reuters on Tuesday, April 14, that Trump’s son and daughter-in-law will join president in the high-stake visit to China.
Two sources had told Reuters that members of Trump's family, including Eric, were considering joining Trump on his highly anticipated May 14-15 visit, potentially to contribute to US-China business relations.
The spokeswoman said Eric, who manages his father's business empire, would go in a personal capacity.
"Eric and Lara Trump are proud to accompany the president on his state visit," said the Trump Organization spokeswoman, Kimberly Benza.
"Eric is deeply proud of his father and the accomplishments of this term, and is attending in a personal capacity as a supportive son. He does not have business ventures in China nor plans on doing business in China. He will not be participating in private meetings, but will instead stand alongside the President to mark this historic occasion," she added.
The move could nonetheless raise concerns in Washington, given that the billionaire ex-developer's personal wealth and business dealings are managed by his family.
Trump had criticized his Democratic predecessor, President Joe Biden, for his son Hunter accompanying him to China when Biden was vice president.
He accused the younger Biden of using his influence to secure China's financial backing for his investments.
Notably, in 2019, Trump publicly invited China to open an investigation into his political rivals. The Biden family has denied wrongdoing.