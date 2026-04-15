Blue Origin outpaces Space X: New Glenn set for April 17 launch as Starship V3 faces delays

On April 15, 2026, the billionaire space race between Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin reached a critical turning point as both companies prepared for major launches.
Blue Origin is currently moving faster toward its next mission with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirming a launch window for its New Glenn rocket on April 17.
This mission is vital for Bezos, as it aims to prove “rapid reusability” by flying the same booster used in a previous flight.
Meanwhile, Musk’s SpaceX is facing technical hurdles with the debut of Starship Version 3.
Despite Musk initially targeting early April for the first flight of this massive rocket, testing delays and a recent engine fire have pushed the timeline back.
NASA is watching both companies closely as they are competing to provide the lunar landers for the upcoming Artemis missions.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman expressed optimism despite the setbacks, stating, “I’m gaining confidence by the day that it’ll be both” landers participating in next year’s tests.
The rivalry remains intense as Blue Origin embraces its “slow and steady” motto. In a subtle nod to the competition, Bezos recently posted an image of a tortoise referencing the fable where the tortoise beats the hare.
Industry experts noted that “with Elon making these statements that the company is now laser-focused on getting back to the moon,” ensuring that the race to lead the new space age is far from over.