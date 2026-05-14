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Trump says Xi offered help to keep Strait of Hormuz open amid Iran tensions

Trump is currently on high-stakes visit to China aimed at tackling intense trade disputes

Trump says Xi offered help to keep Strait of Hormuz open amid Iran tensions
Trump says Xi offered help to keep Strait of Hormuz open amid Iran tensions

The US President Donald Trump stated that China’s President Xi offered to assist in opening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway used for trading globally, amid increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran remain unresolved.

While speaking to Fox News, Trump stated Xi “would like to see a deal made.”

“He did offer, he said, ‘If I can be of any help at all, I would like to be of help,’” he added.

Trump further said, “Anybody that buys that much oil has obviously got some kind of relationship with them. He’d like to see the Hormuz Strait open.”


The conversation between officials of both countries occurred during Trump’s high-stakes visit to China aimed at tackling intense trade disputes.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated there is no military solution to the issues related to his country, adding that Iran will “not bow down”.

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