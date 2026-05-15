Drake's 'Iceman' track 'Make Them Cry' reveals heartbreaking message about his dad's cancer  

Drake has taken the music world by storm with the release of his new studio album, Iceman!
After breaking the internet with his powerful musical comeback in a new musical collection, the rapper has emotionally honoured his dad, Dennis Graham, in the emotional song, Make Them Cry.
The Rich Baby Daddy has chosen to announce the painful cancer diagnosis of his dad through his emotional track, which he released on Friday, May 15.
In the opening track, which has already become fans' favourite, Drake, 39, revealed his cancer-stricken father's health struggles.
Notably, the lyrics of the song said, "My dad got cancer right now, we battlin' stages / Trust me when I say there's plenty things that I'd rather be facin' / For real / And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I'll gladly explain it," leaving fans emotional.
Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, also received a huge shout-out from his dad, who was a former drummer.
Taking to his Instagram account, the 71-year-old musician shared the Iceman's poster with the heartfelt caption, which read, "he Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don't get it twisted."
Apart from Drake's father's cancer diagnosis, Make Them Cry also saw the rapper's personal struggles, about his "fake fans" as he raps, "I'm 'bout to turn 40, dog, I'm battlin' agin'/ I'm battlin' the fact that the album."
"Ain't even drop and already they asses complainin'/ F--k it, I'll battle the label/ F--k it, I'll battle the majors, I'll battle the stations 'til my ass is back in rotation," Drake added.
For those unaware, Drake has also released two other surprise albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour, alongside Iceman.