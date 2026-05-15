News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Drake's 'Iceman' track 'Make Them Cry' reveals heartbreaking message about his dad's cancer

The 'Rich Baby Daddy' hitamker's dad battling with stage four cancer? Rapper makes shocking revelation in 'Iceman'

Drakes Iceman track Make Them Cry reveals heartbreaking message about his dads cancer
Drake's 'Iceman' track 'Make Them Cry' reveals heartbreaking message about his dad's cancer  

Drake has taken the music world by storm with the release of his new studio album, Iceman

After breaking the internet with his powerful musical comeback in a new musical collection, the rapper has emotionally honoured his dad, Dennis Graham, in the emotional song, Make Them Cry.

The Rich Baby Daddy has chosen to announce the painful cancer diagnosis of his dad through his emotional track, which he released on Friday, May 15.

In the opening track, which has already become fans' favourite, Drake, 39, revealed his cancer-stricken father's health struggles. 

Notably, the lyrics of the song said, "My dad got cancer right now, we battlin' stages / Trust me when I say there's plenty things that I'd rather be facin' / For real / And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I'll gladly explain it," leaving fans emotional.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, also received a huge shout-out from his dad, who was a former drummer.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 71-year-old musician shared the Iceman's poster with the heartfelt caption, which read, "he Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don't get it twisted." 

P.C. : Dennis Graham/Instagram
P.C. : Dennis Graham/Instagram 

Apart from Drake's father's cancer diagnosis, Make Them Cry also saw the rapper's personal struggles, about his "fake fans" as he raps, "I'm 'bout to turn 40, dog, I'm battlin' agin'/ I'm battlin' the fact that the album." 

"Ain't even drop and already they asses complainin'/ F--k it, I'll battle the label/ F--k it, I'll battle the majors, I'll battle the stations 'til my ass is back in rotation," Drake added.

For those unaware, Drake has also released two other surprise albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour, alongside Iceman. 

Martin Short, Meryl Streep romance hits rock bottom and the reason will shock you
Martin Short, Meryl Streep romance hits rock bottom and the reason will shock you
Nick Lachey details surprise run-in with Jessica Simpson 20 years after divorce
Nick Lachey details surprise run-in with Jessica Simpson 20 years after divorce
Kim Kardashian throws extravagant Pokémon celebration for Psalm’s birthday
Kim Kardashian throws extravagant Pokémon celebration for Psalm’s birthday
DJ Khaled shockingly shaded in Drake’s ‘Iceman’
DJ Khaled shockingly shaded in Drake’s ‘Iceman’
Netflix ‘Nemesis’ ends on rollercoaster ride: Will there be a Season 2?
Netflix ‘Nemesis’ ends on rollercoaster ride: Will there be a Season 2?
Taylor Swift makes public appearance after strategic wedding planning move
Taylor Swift makes public appearance after strategic wedding planning move
Drake 'Habibti' meaning explained: Tracklist and hidden message behind the album
Drake 'Habibti' meaning explained: Tracklist and hidden message behind the album
Drake surprisingly drops not one but three albums
Drake surprisingly drops not one but three albums
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt 'split' reason is finally out
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt 'split' reason is finally out
Clarence Carter, 'Strokin’' and 'Patches' singer breathes his last at 90
Clarence Carter, 'Strokin’' and 'Patches' singer breathes his last at 90
Jennifer Lopez sends fans exciting reminder after turning heads in bold look
Jennifer Lopez sends fans exciting reminder after turning heads in bold look
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin enter exciting new chapter with baby news
Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin enter exciting new chapter with baby news

Popular News

Zara Tindall husband Mike makes surprising revelation in her 45th birthday tribute

Zara Tindall husband Mike makes surprising revelation in her 45th birthday tribute
28 minutes ago
Thailand imposes strict 42-day quarantine rules after Hantavirus alert

Thailand imposes strict 42-day quarantine rules after Hantavirus alert
48 minutes ago
David Beckham becomes UK's first billionaire athlete, doubling family's fortune from 2025

David Beckham becomes UK's first billionaire athlete, doubling family's fortune from 2025
an hour ago