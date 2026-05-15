Xi Jinping and Trump 2026 Summit: Can the US and China avoid the Thucydides Trap

In a high-stakes summit held on May 14, 2026, Chinese President Xi Jinping challenged U.S. President Donald Trump to rewrite history.
Standing in the Great Hall of the People, Xi asked if the two superpowers could avoid the “Thucydides Trap” – an ancient concept describing the near-inevitability of war when a rising power (China) threatens to displace an established one (the U.S.).
Xi used the term to signal that conflict is not a foregone conclusion. He posed a defining question to Trump:
“Can China and the United States transcend the so-called Thucydides Trap and forge a new paradigm of relations between major countries?”
By invoking this, Xi sought to frame China as an equal peer urging Washington to choose cooperation over containment.
The tone shifted from philosophy to firm warnings when Xi addressed the status of Taiwan.
He cautioned that “the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations” adding that if mishandled, “the two nations could collide or even come into conflict.”
Despite these warnings, the day ended with a optimistic toast at a state banquet. Xi suggested their goals were compatible, stating:
“Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can totally go hand in hand.”