Palace shares update after Prince Edward attends multi-faith service in Scotland   

King Charles has given a huge shout-out to his youngest brother, Prince Edward, for attending the multi-faith service in Scotland on his behalf.
On Friday, May 15, Buckingham Palace shared an update on the Duke of Edinburgh’s latest royal visit to Scotland to attend the Kirking of the Scottish Parliament officially.
For those unaware, Kirking of the Scottish Parliament is a modern, multi-faith blessing ceremony held at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on the evening before a new parliamentary session begins.
Kirking is derived from the Scottish language and means "going to church."
"This week, the Duke of Edinburgh attended the Kirking of the Scottish Parliament. The evening before the start of a new session of Parliament, a multi-faith service takes place at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh," the royal family stated in the caption.
They added, "Kirking is adapted from a Christian ceremony performed in the Parliament of Scotland in the Middle Ages, and was restarted as a multi-faith service when the new Scottish Parliament was established in 1999."
According to the media reports, His Royal Highness joined by incoming MSPs, the Presiding Officer, and representatives from Scotland’s faith and belief communities at the Kirking for the Seventh Session of the Scottish Parliament in St Giles’ Cathedral on the evening of Wednesday, May 13.
The Kirking is a ceremonial tradition that reflects on the responsibilities of leadership in public service, while recognising Scotland's wide range of religious and non-religious beliefs.
Notably, the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament will formally begin on Thursday, May 15.
In the prestigious ceremony, MSPs will take an oath by the Presiding Officer in the Holyrood Chamber, and an election will then be held to choose a new Presiding Officer and Deputy Presiding Officers.