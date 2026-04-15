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Xbox Series X Alert: Highly-rated indie hits to be delisted forever

Grab these top-rated Xbox Series X indies before they are delisted forever

Xbox Series X Alert: Highly-rated indie hits to be delisted forever
Xbox Series X Alert: Highly-rated indie hits to be delisted forever

Xbox fans are rushing to secure two fan-favourite indie titles before they vanish from the digital storefront forever.

The developer, Donley Time Foundation, recently announced that Boss 101 and Zazmo Arcade Pack will soon be delisted from the Xbox Series X and other consoles.

The news has caught many by surprise especially since Boss 101 maintain a near-perfect user score of 4.3/5.

Despite the critical acclaim and higher player satisfaction, the studio revealed that financial struggles are the primary cause for the removal.

In an official statement, the developers explained, “The short of it is we just didn’t nearly make as much money as we’d hoped.”

Grab these top-rated Xbox Series X indies before they are delisted forever
Grab these top-rated Xbox Series X indies before they are delisted forever

They further noted that maintaining their presence has been a heavy burden, stating, “It’s been about eight years and no joke, it’s cost way more to just have the main website than we’ve ever made in money.”

While these titles are already disappearing from PC platforms, they remain available on Xbox for a very limited time.

Players are encouraged to pick them up now as the studio lamented, “I don’t want that to reflect on your memories,” regarding the difficult decision to shut down.

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