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Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks

The brutal attack occurred less than 24 hours after a sit-down between Lebanese and Israeli envoys to the US

Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks
Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks

Israel has continued to launch several more deadly attacks across southern Lebanon, despite a diplomatic push in Washington for direct talks between the two countries, aiming to resolve the intense conflict.

As per Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, In Wednesday’s attacks, nearly 13 people have been killed.

The brutal attack occurred less than 24 hours after a sit-down between Lebanese and Israeli envoys to the US.

Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks

A medic with Doctors Without Borders told Al Jazeera that the wounded include children whose ‘intestines were outside their bodies.’

In southern Lebanon, there is “essentially a daily bombardment on civilians”, the medic added.

On April 8, the day when US-Iran declared a ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, some civilians returned to their homes “thinking potentially it could have been safe, and within a few hours of having returned, there was a seven-year-old girl whose family was bombed”.

Israel supported the decision of a ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran, but added that the ceasefire does not include Lebanon, contradicting an earlier statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.

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