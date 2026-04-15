Israel continues deadly strikes in southern Lebanon despite US-led talks

Israel has continued to launch several more deadly attacks across southern Lebanon, despite a diplomatic push in Washington for direct talks between the two countries, aiming to resolve the intense conflict.
As per Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, In Wednesday’s attacks, nearly 13 people have been killed.
The brutal attack occurred less than 24 hours after a sit-down between Lebanese and Israeli envoys to the US.
A medic with Doctors Without Borders told Al Jazeera that the wounded include children whose ‘intestines were outside their bodies.’
In southern Lebanon, there is “essentially a daily bombardment on civilians”, the medic added.
On April 8, the day when US-Iran declared a ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, some civilians returned to their homes “thinking potentially it could have been safe, and within a few hours of having returned, there was a seven-year-old girl whose family was bombed”.
Israel supported the decision of a ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran, but added that the ceasefire does not include Lebanon, contradicting an earlier statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.