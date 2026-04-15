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Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding festivities begin, Ivanka posts update

Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Lara Trump attend Bettina Anderson's lavish bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago

Bettina Anderson shares extravagant bridal shower pictures ahead of wedding with Donald Trump Jr
Bettina Anderson shares extravagant bridal shower pictures ahead of wedding with Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson’s wedding festivities have officially begin with a lavish bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago.

An extravagant Enchanted Garden-themed bridal shower was held for US President Donald Trump’s eldest son’s socialite fiancée at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The event was attended by Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Marla Maples, and Arabella Kushner as First Lady Melania Trump skipped the shower.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, Anderson shared pictures from her dreamy bridal shower at traditional Trump family venue as she admits, “I’m still floating!”

The 39-year-old wrote, “Still soaking in how beautiful and special Sunday was. To be surrounded by so many women I love and admire, and feel so grateful to have in my corner, meant more than I can say Thank you to my INCREDIBLE hostesses, Audrey, Amy, and Yaz, for creating such a thoughtful, elegant, and love-filled day…I’m still floating! @donaldjtrumpjr I cannot wait to marry you!”


Anderson and Donald Jr have were together since late 2024. They got engaged nearly one year later in December 2025.

Donald Jr, 48, was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children from 2008 to 2018. He later dated Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2022 to 2024 before connecting with Anderson.

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