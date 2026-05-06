News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius

MV Hondius faces opposition as Hantavirus cases prompt emergency evacuations

Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius

Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three more patients were evacuated from the MV Hondius.

According to Reuters, the World Health Organization said that three people, two of them seriously ill, were evacuated on Wednesday, May 6, from a luxury cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak and marooned for days off the coast of Cape Verde.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X, “Three suspected #hantavirus case patients have just been evacuated from the ⁠ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands.”

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said those evacuated included a Dutch person, a German and a Briton. They will be transported to specialised hospitals in Europe.

The MV Hondius, which has nearly 150 people on board, is expected to head next to Spain's Canary Islands, ship operator Oceanwide Expeditions said. 

Three people have so far died in the outbreak.

South Africa confirmed that it had identified among the victims the Andean strain of the virus that can, in rare cases, spread among humans. 

Since the start of the outbreak, the WHO has said the risk to the wider public is low, and it stressed that this continued to be the case.

The Swiss government said a man who returned to Switzerland after being a passenger on the Hondius was infected with the hantavirus and was being treated in Zurich. It said there was no danger to the broader population.



Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
US military plane missing: KC-135 Tanker vanishes near Qatar after ‘7700’ emergency alert
US military plane missing: KC-135 Tanker vanishes near Qatar after ‘7700’ emergency alert
Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range
Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range
Ohio Primary Election Results 2026: Ramaswamy and Acton to face off for governor
Ohio Primary Election Results 2026: Ramaswamy and Acton to face off for governor
Tanner Horner sentenced to death for 2022 murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand
Tanner Horner sentenced to death for 2022 murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand
JD Vance casts ballot with son in Ohio, makes first Iowa campaign visit as VP
JD Vance casts ballot with son in Ohio, makes first Iowa campaign visit as VP
Woman linked to Jeffrey Epstein case goes missing in New York
Woman linked to Jeffrey Epstein case goes missing in New York
Romania’s Ilie Bolojan ousted as government falls in no-confidence vote
Romania’s Ilie Bolojan ousted as government falls in no-confidence vote
US military plane KC-135 vanishes from radar after sending distress signal
US military plane KC-135 vanishes from radar after sending distress signal
US insists ceasefire with Iran ‘not over,’ labels Hormuz mission ‘defensive’
US insists ceasefire with Iran ‘not over,’ labels Hormuz mission ‘defensive’
WHO confirms Hantavirus cases as cruise ship outbreak raises transmission fears
WHO confirms Hantavirus cases as cruise ship outbreak raises transmission fears

Popular News

Pope Leo, Trump clash again over Iran as war of words escalates

Pope Leo, Trump clash again over Iran as war of words escalates
46 minutes ago
Apple agrees to largest-ever settlement over Siri AI features

Apple agrees to largest-ever settlement over Siri AI features
2 hours ago
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius

Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius
2 hours ago