Apple agrees to largest-ever settlement over Siri AI features

Apple has agreed to pay several more iPhone buyers a collective $250m (£184m) to settle a false lawsuit, which accused the company of misleading individuals regarding new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features.
On Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant settled a case, while the company didn’t admit any misconduct; however it reached an agreement to resolve claims in a large consolidated class action lawsuit filed in 2025.
The announcement comes ahead of a time when the Cupertino-based tech giant is set to unveil a set of cutting-edge AI-centric Siri at its developer conference in June.
In the lawsuit, Apple was accused of deceptive ads regarding its AI features on the iPhone, known as Apple Intelligence, including an improvement of its Siri voice assistant.
Apple will pay between $25 and $95 to people across the US who purchased an iPhone 15 and 16 between June 2024 and March 2025.
Notably, the proposed settle, is said to be one of the biggest ones ever reached by Apple.
An Apple spokeswoman stated the lawsuit was focused on "the availability of two additional features" in a series of many launched as part of its Apple Intelligence release.
"We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users", she said.
"Apple promoted AI capabilities that did not exist at the time, do not exist now, and will not exist for two or more years, if ever, all while marketing them as the breakthrough innovation," lawyers wrote.
They added that Apple undertook this campaign around AI, aiming to outdo its rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic.
Outgoing chief executive Tim Cook has received backlash over the years for not being innovative enough with Apple's products.
However, Apple Intelligence’s marketing as being able to provide to iPhone customers an enhanced variant of Siri that would transform it from a limited voice interface into a full-fledged personal AI assistant" was allegedly false.