JD Vance hit with backlash after VP warns Pope Leo XIV to ‘be careful’ 

Vice President JD Vance said that Pope Leo XIV should “be careful” when he talks about theology.
According to NBC News, Vance on Tuesday, April 14, Vance argued that the pope, who has said Jesus “is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” was failing to take into account conflicts such as World War II.
He said at a Turning Point USA event in Athens, Georgia, “Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated Holocaust camps and liberated those, those innocent people, you know, those who had survived the Holocaust? I certainly think the answer is yes.”
His comments sparked widespread backlash as MS NOW host Joe Scarborough to launch into an extensive lecture aimed at Trump’s running mate.
The former GOP lawmaker exclaimed, “What, what, what are you? A king in medieval Europe? Warning the pope not to talk about the Bible? That's what you just said! You know how stupid you sound, right? You know how stupid you sound when you, new to the Catholic church, are lecturing, Mr. Vice President, the pontiff on theology and telling him he should not quote the red letters?”
Vance, who is Catholic and met with the pope in May, said that he likes it when the pope weighs in on issues such as abortion, immigration or “matters of war and peace” but that he sometimes disagrees with him.