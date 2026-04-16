Is Bluesky Down? Home and Explore feeds not loading as outage hits

Thousands of Bluesky users are currently facing a digital blackout as the social media platform’s core features have ground to a halt.
Reports began surging early today with many finding their Home and Explore feeds completely broken.
Instead of the usual stream of posts, users are being met with blank screens and frustrating error pop-ups.
The technical glitch appears to be widespread with the app displaying messages such as “Failed to load feeds” and “Unable to connect. Please check your internet connection and try again.”
Despite having stable Wi-Fi or data, the content simply refuses to refresh.
Internal checks show that the servers are struggling, frequently returning a “Failed to fetch” alert when attempting to reach the feed server.
Frustrated “Sky-watchers” have flocked to other platforms to vent.
While the official status page initially showed green lights, it has since acknowledged that “We are investigating an incident with service in one of our regions.”
For now, the “Atmosphere” is unusually quiet as engineers work to bring the feeds back online. There is currently no official estimate for when the service will return to normal.