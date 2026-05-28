US, Iran agree to tentative 60-day ceasefire extension, await Trump’s approval 

The United States and Iran have reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding (MOU) to extend the ceasefire between the two countries for 60 days and start negotiations for permanently ending the war.
The US sources told Al Jazeera on Thursday, May 29, that the framework still needs President Donald Trump’s final approval.
If finalised, the agreement would be a major breakthrough after weeks of stalled diplomacy.
But details of the tentative deal remain obscure. It is also unclear whether the 60-day extension represents a deadline for the negotiations. The ongoing truce is already open-ended.
The MOU would come after sporadic skirmishes between the US and Iran in the Gulf that threatened to unravel the truce. The two sides traded limited attacks earlier on Thursday.
According to Axios, the deal stipulates that vessel traffic would be “unrestricted” in the Strait of Hormuz, and that the US would lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Tehran has been claiming sovereignty over the strategic waterway, saying that the strait must be managed jointly by Iran and Oman because it goes through the two countries’ territorial waters.
But the US has rejected any form of Iranian control, including a tolling system, in the Hormuz Strait.
Earlier on Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also threatened Oman, a close ally of Washington, with sanctions if it facilitates the imposition of fees on ships going through the strait.