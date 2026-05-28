News
Make us preferred on Google
News

King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama

King Charles and Queen Camilla in joy as they receive baby news

King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama

King Charles equerry has celebrated the arrival of a newborn baby with his wife, sharing the joyful family update.

Jonny Thompson, widely known as the King’s trusted equerry, recently celebrated the birth of his first daughter, Theodora, with wife Olivia on May 20, 2026.

The news was announced on the births section in The Times, reading: "THOMPSON on 20th May 2026 to Olivia (née Lewis) and Lieutenant Colonel Jonny, a daughter, Theodora."

The Lieutenant Colonel married PR executive Olivia in 2025, months after they became engaged in October 2024.

"The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, son of Mr and Mrs Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr and Mrs Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London," a statement read.

The couple married in St Mary's church in Wiltshire.

King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama

Lt. Col. Thompson had previously married marketing manager Caroline Thompson, with whom he shares a son. The pair split in 2022.

He has served with the Fifth Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland since joining the army in 2006 at age 22.

Thompson previously worked as the late Queen Elizabeth II's most senior bodyguard, before becoming the Super Equerry to King Charles.

The royal equerry resurfaced last month after travelling with King Charles III on his state visit to the US and is now preparing for paternity leave.


Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness
Royal Family hit by major health scare as two senior members battle serious illness
King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle
King Charles plans major move after rare comment on cancer battle
Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate broke royal tradition for Windsor Mansion revealed
Real reason Prince William, Princess Kate broke royal tradition for Windsor Mansion revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan's last traces wiped from royal map
Prince Harry, Meghan's last traces wiped from royal map
Princess Elisabeth revisits Harvard memories as graduation nears
Princess Elisabeth revisits Harvard memories as graduation nears
Ex-royal butler speaks out after Prince William, Kate Middleton AI photo sparks concerns
Ex-royal butler speaks out after Prince William, Kate Middleton AI photo sparks concerns
Charles Spencer supports wife Cat Jarman with surprising hobby amid MS diagnosis
Charles Spencer supports wife Cat Jarman with surprising hobby amid MS diagnosis
Prince William gets firsthand look at FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations during special visit
Prince William gets firsthand look at FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations during special visit
Crown Prince Haakon sparks concern with distressing update about wife's health
Crown Prince Haakon sparks concern with distressing update about wife's health
Meghan and Harry reportedly use subtle tactics to overshadow King Charles
Meghan and Harry reportedly use subtle tactics to overshadow King Charles
King Charles makes rare cancer comment during hospital visit
King Charles makes rare cancer comment during hospital visit
Prince Harry seeks more than cash from King Charles amid financial troubles
Prince Harry seeks more than cash from King Charles amid financial troubles

Popular News

Claude Lemieux, Stanley Cup Champion, dies at 60: Here’s what we know

Claude Lemieux, Stanley Cup Champion, dies at 60: Here’s what we know

33 minutes ago
US, Iran agree to tentative 60-day ceasefire extension, await Trump’s approval

US, Iran agree to tentative 60-day ceasefire extension, await Trump’s approval

an hour ago
Jaxson Dart meets with Giants leaders to address Trump rally controversy

Jaxson Dart meets with Giants leaders to address Trump rally controversy
2 hours ago