King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate baby news amid palace drama

King Charles equerry has celebrated the arrival of a newborn baby with his wife, sharing the joyful family update.
Jonny Thompson, widely known as the King’s trusted equerry, recently celebrated the birth of his first daughter, Theodora, with wife Olivia on May 20, 2026.
The news was announced on the births section in The Times, reading: "THOMPSON on 20th May 2026 to Olivia (née Lewis) and Lieutenant Colonel Jonny, a daughter, Theodora."
The Lieutenant Colonel married PR executive Olivia in 2025, months after they became engaged in October 2024.
"The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, son of Mr and Mrs Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr and Mrs Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London," a statement read.
The couple married in St Mary's church in Wiltshire.
Lt. Col. Thompson had previously married marketing manager Caroline Thompson, with whom he shares a son. The pair split in 2022.
He has served with the Fifth Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland since joining the army in 2006 at age 22.
Thompson previously worked as the late Queen Elizabeth II's most senior bodyguard, before becoming the Super Equerry to King Charles.
The royal equerry resurfaced last month after travelling with King Charles III on his state visit to the US and is now preparing for paternity leave.