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Claude Lemieux, Stanley Cup Champion, dies at 60: Here’s what we know

Four-time Stanley Cup Champion Claude Lemieux dies days after carrying torch at Bell Centre

Claude Lemieux, Stanley Cup Champion, dies at 60: Here’s what we know
Claude Lemieux, Stanley Cup Champion, dies at 60: Here’s what we know 

Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion passed away tragically at the age of 60.

According to NBC Sports, the NHL Alumni Association announced Lemieux’s death in a post on social media.

A cause of death was not immediately available, nor was it clear where Lemieux was when he died.

Lemieux was the Montreal Canadiens’ torch bearer prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at Bell Centre on Monday, May 25.

The Canadiens said Thursday, May 28, that “the entire Canadiens organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Claude Lemieux.”

Canadiens owner and CEO Geoff Molson said in a statement, “Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community. I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones."


He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP for his role in helping the New Jersey Devils win their first championship in 1995.

A year later with the Colorado Avalanche, he was suspended for two games for a hit from behind on Detroit’s Kris Draper on the way to them hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in their first season since moving from his native Quebec.

Lemieux also won the Cup with Montreal in 1986 and returned to the Devils to be a part of their title run in 2000.

He played 1,449 regular-season and playoff games with six different teams from 1983-2009.

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