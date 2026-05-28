News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Trump’s mail-in voting executive order survives court challenge

Federal judge declines to block President Trump’s executive order on citizen voter lists and mail ballots

Trump’s mail-in voting executive order survives court challenge
Trump’s mail-in voting executive order survives court challenge

A US judge declined to immediately block President Donald Trump's executive order tightening rules on mail-in voting.

According to Reuters, the judge on Thursday, May 28, rejected the request to block Trump’s mail-in voting orders but left the door open for the Democratic Party to challenge it again after the administration takes further steps to implement the measure.

Washington-based US District Judge Carl Nichols' order did not address whether Trump's March 31 order was lawful.

Trump's Republicans are in a tight battle to keep control of both houses of the US Congress in the November midterm elections.

Trump's executive order directed his administration to compile a list of confirmed US citizens eligible to vote in each state.

The order ⁠also directed the administration to use federal data to help state election officials verify who is eligible to vote, required the US Postal Service to only deliver ballots to voters on each state's approved mail-in ballot list, and required states to preserve election-related records for five years.

Trump’s mail-in voting executive order survives court challenge

Plaintiffs, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, argued the executive order on mail-in ballots could disenfranchise millions of voters.

But Nichols wrote that the Democrats' request for a preliminary injunction blocking the measure was premature.

Nichols, ⁠who was appointed by Trump during his first term wrote, "Given that the Executive Order does not command Plaintiffs to do anything, and that no agency has yet acted pursuant to the Order in a way that could harm Plaintiffs, they have not suffered any harm at present."

Trump has for years pushed the false claim that his 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread voter fraud and has criticized voting by mail. Despite blasting mail-in ballots as "cheating," Trump cast his own vote by mail in March in a Florida special election and used an absentee ballot to vote in the 2018 midterms.

Jeff Bezos faces backlash after praising Trump’s second term: ‘Nonsense’
Jeff Bezos faces backlash after praising Trump’s second term: ‘Nonsense’
Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’
Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’
US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases
US emergency petroleum reserve shrinks as Trump accelerates oil releases
Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2026: 1.7 million pilgrims complete pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia
French Open Drama: Korpatsch and Wang Skip handshake
French Open Drama: Korpatsch and Wang Skip handshake
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Ex-CIA official charged after $40 million in gold bars found in home
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Titusville teen charged in cruise ship murder faces detention hearing
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz
Trump threatens to ‘blow up’ Oman over Strait of Hormuz
Blue Moon 2026: What to expect from Sunday’s rare lunar event
Blue Moon 2026: What to expect from Sunday’s rare lunar event
Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49
Skateboarding legend Marc Johnson breathes his last at 49
Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary
Ken Paxton wins against John Cornyn in Texas primary
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays
Manchester airport terminal two closed after welfare concern sparks major travel delays

Popular News

Trump’s mail-in voting executive order survives court challenge

Trump’s mail-in voting executive order survives court challenge
an hour ago
Nicolas Cage finally explains decision to step away from famous Coppola surname

Nicolas Cage finally explains decision to step away from famous Coppola surname
6 hours ago
Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’

Jill Biden reflects on Joe Biden’s 2024 debate performance: ‘Scared to death’
4 hours ago