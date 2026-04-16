Trump announces historic call between Israeli and Lebanese leaders this Thursday

President Donald Trump announced that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to speak this Thursday marking a potential diplomatic breakthrough after decades of silence.
In a social media post shared late Wednesday, Trump expressed optimism about the rare engagement, stating he was “trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon.”
The president highlighted the historical weight of the moment noting “It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!”
While Trump did not name the specific individuals, reports suggest the conversation would likely involve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
The news comes as the US pushes for a ceasefire following weeks of intense conflict.
Despite the president’s enthusiasm, Lebanese officials stated they were “not aware of any planned contact with the Israeli side,” while Netanyahu’s office remained silent.
The two nations have technically been at war since 1948, making such a call a major shift in regional dynamics.
Washington hopes these talks will move beyond the current hostilities to “pave the way for a comprehensive peace deal” and allow for critical reconstruction in Lebanon.