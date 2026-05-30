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Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions

PSG face Arsenal in today’s Champions League final in Budapest

Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions
Champions League final: Paris Saint Germain vs Arsenal preview and predictions

The stage is set in Budapest as Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal prepare to clash in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskas Arena.

This Saturday, the football world turns its eyes to Hungary, where PSG aims to make history by becoming the second club in the competition’s modern era to successfully defend their title.

Fresh off a Premier League-winning campaign, Arsenal enters the showpiece match with a hunger for redemption.

The Gunners are looking to avenge their semi-final exit against the French giants last season and secure their first-ever European crown.


Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has emphasized the mindset required for such a high-stakes occasion, stating:

“In order to do that, we have to play tomorrow with such clarity, a lot of courage and a relentless desire to win.”

Conversely, PSG, led by manager Luis Enrique, enters the final as the tournament’s most prolific attack.

Having already secured their fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title, the Parisians are focused on back-to-back European success.

Reflecting on their ambition to remain at the top, a team representative noted, “The ambition is bigger. We have won one and we want the second one.”

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