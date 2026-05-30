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Prince Albert’s son opens up about new mission to keep Monaco relevant

Grace Kelly’s grandson opened up about a new project aimed at achieving a specific goal

Prince Albert’s son opens up about new mission to keep Monaco relevant
Prince Albert’s son opens up about new mission to keep Monaco relevant

Alexandre Grimaldi has shared his ambitions for Monaco’s future, outlining a modern vision for the principality despite holding no official royal title or constitutional role within the Grimaldi family.

During a Kilian Paris celebration at Cannes’ Carlton Beach Club, Grace Kelly’s grandson opened up about a new project aimed at achieving a specific goal.

"I have set up my own company and the role of the company is to modernise Monaco into a position as a leading cultural hub and to keep Monaco culturally relevant," he said.

The entrepreneur shared that his father is on board with the initiative and follows its development closely, saying, "My father is very much on board and across what I'm doing.”

The announcement comes shortly after Grimaldi completed a business management degree in London, reflecting his long-standing focus on entrepreneurship over royal duties.

Prince Albert’s son opens up about new mission to keep Monaco relevant

The young entrepreneur has said in the past that a traditional royal role was never a realistic prospect for him.

"My father is a prince and head of state, so I can't imagine myself walking down a runway," he said.

Notably, Monaco, on the French Riviera, is known for attracting wealthy residents with its favourable tax system.

Prince Albert publicly acknowledged Alexandre as his son shortly before becoming ruler in 2005.

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