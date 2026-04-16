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White House speaks out on 10 nuclear and space scientists dead or missing

10 high-profile nuclear and space scientists have mysteriously vanished in the US since 2023

White House speaks out on 10 nuclear and space scientists dead or missing
White House speaks out on 10 nuclear and space scientists dead or missing

The White House finally addressed the mysterious disappearances and deaths of scientists with access to high-profile space and nuclear secrets.

According to Metro.uk, the White House has said the government will look into the string of deaths and disappearances of high-profile nuclear and space scientists.

Since 2023, ten people linked to top-secret space and nuclear research in the US have either died or vanished.

For the first time, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the concerning pattern.

”I haven’t spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that and will get you an answer. If true, of course, that’s definitely something I think this government and administration would deem worth looking into. So let me do that for you,” she replied.

But after years of no answers from the government, Leavitt’s reply wasn’t enough.

”Does that infer that they’re not looking into it now? For crying out loud, there was a general involved,” one reporter said.

General William Neil McCasland, a retired Air Force General, vanished in late February after leading secret programmes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The base is focused on space and defence technology, and his disappearance has sparked concern because of the knowledge he holds about the United States’ secrets.

Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, passed away in July 2023, with no autopsy or cause of death recorded.


Two others who had ties to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory died recently as well, including Frank Maiwald, who died in July 2024, with no cause of death or autopsy given.

Carl Grillmair was another astrophysicist who was supported by NASA’s JPL – and he’s believed to have found a planet with water before he was shot and killed in a suspected burglary attempt in rural California.

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