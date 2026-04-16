Trump announces Israel-Lebanon 10-day ceasefire: Details inside

US President Donald Trump has officially announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, which is set to start from Thursday at 5 p.m. EST.
The temporary ceasefire occurred after separate calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I just had excellent conversations with the Highly Respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel.”
“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” Trump added.
“On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.”
“It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let’s, GET IT DONE!”
Officials from Lebanon and Israel have not officially commented on the announcement or provide any details of the deal.