Prince William jokes about Prince Louis’ messy habit in hilarious confession

Prince William made a hilarious parenting confession about Prince Louis, revealing the young royal often leaves “jam fingerprints” all over his car.
During a live appearance on Heart Breakfast from the Isles of Scilly, the Prince of Wales opened up about the Wales family’s chaotic school morning routine with Princess Kate and their three children.
William gave a light-hearted response when asked about school run chaos, saying it “can be” depending on the day.
The prince also confessed he is "definitely not a morning person."
He said, "If there's a guitar lesson, we go in the morning, a music lesson, you've got to get guitar on the car.”
King Charles’ son added, "'No, we're not taking the guitar, we're sitting back for school.' 'Are we boarding and we're not? Seeing friends? No, we're not.'
William mentioned, "So there's all that going on in the morning."
Upon asking about snacking habits, the prince revealed that jam sandwiches are the family's preferred choice for eating on the move.
"There's a lot of jam sandwiches taken in the car, usually," William shared, adding that his youngest son tends to "leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful."
To note, Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.