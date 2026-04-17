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China issues Seattle Airport travel warning after scholars denied entry

US border officials denied entry of 20 Chinese scholars

China issues Seattle Airport travel warning after scholars denied entry
China issues Seattle Airport travel warning after scholars denied entry

China has issued an urgent travel warning for its citizens entering the United States, specifically advising them to avoid Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The alert follows a series of incidents where approximately 20 Chinese scholars were reportedly harassed and denied entry by US border officials despite holding valid visas.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry and its embassy in Washington stated on Thursday that these academics, who are travelling to attend an academic conference faced “malicious questioning and harassment” during their arrivals.

Officials described the actions of US Customs and Border Protection as “unreasonable questioning” and “malicious inspections” that targeted researchers and students.

US border officials denied entry of 20 Chinese scholars
US border officials denied entry of 20 Chinese scholars

In light of these events, the ministry issued a notice to “strengthen safety awareness” for anyone traveling to the US.

The government further advised travelers to “avoid entry through this airport” to prevent similar disruptions.

For those who must travel, Beijing urged them to review entry regulations carefully and to remain in a “calm and rational manner” if they are questioned by law enforcement.

This diplomatic friction occurs during a period of high tension as both nations prepare for upcoming high-level leadership meetings.

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