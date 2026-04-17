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Novak Djokovic to skip Madrid Open amid ongoing injury struggles

The Serbian tennis player withdraws from third straight tournament amid fitness concerns

Novak Djokovic to skip Madrid Open amid ongoing injury struggles
Novak Djokovic to skip Madrid Open amid ongoing injury struggles

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will be missing the Madrid Open due to his injury concerns.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has only played two tournaments this year, the Australian Open and the Indiana Wells, which raised questions about his health ahead of the French Open, set to begin in Paris in about a month.

Djokovic, who has been struggling with a shoulder issue, turned to his social media on Friday, April 17, to announce that he is pulling out of this week's tournament.

"Madrid, unfortunately, I won't be able to compete this year. I'm continuing my recovery in order to be back soon," penned the 38-year-old.

Novak Djokovic Instagram
Novak Djokovic Instagram

The Serbian player told Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ at a EuroLeague basketball game in Madrid on Thursday that he was "struggling physically a little bit with an injury" while also being hopeful about his participation in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic's tournament participation this year

Djokovic lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February and pulled out of the Doha Open later that month due to fatigue.

He was also defeated by Jack Draper in the Indian Wells fourth round in March before skipping the Miami Open in the same month due to a right shoulder injury.

The former World No. 1 then skipped last week's Monte ⁠Carlo Masters before arriving in Spain to begin preparations for the Madrid Open (April 22 to May 3).

Notably, the draw for the Madrid Open, where Djokovic is a three-time champion, will be held ‌on Monday.

Djokovic is next scheduled to compete at the Italian Open (May 6 to May 17) in Rome before trying for a record 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open, which begins on May 24.

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