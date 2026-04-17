Fortnite’s Save the World goes free-to-play, launches on Switch 2

Fortnite has officially expanded its reach as the long-running “Save the World” mode for free, making it accessible for millions of new players.
Originally released as a cooperative PvE campaign, Save the World predates Fortnite’s hugely popular battle royale mode. Now, nearly 10 years later, developer Epic Games is making the experience available at zero starting April 16, 2026.
Moreover, the update brings the mode accessible to the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2, although it will remain inaccessible on the original Switch and mobile devices.
This move is likely to increase the player base and revive interest in the game’s original gameplay format.
In Save the World, players team up to defend against opponents while navigating obstacles in a large, destructible realm.
The exciting mode combines base-building, crafting, and battle, letting players easily construct forts, collect a range of resources, and upgrade characters and weapons.
Additionally, Epic Games is providing incentives for new and existing players. Those who pre-register will get a variety of in-game rewards, including a hero character.
Meanwhile, current players will receive bonus products, including superchargers, vouchers, and in-game currency as a token of appreciation.