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Andy Kershaw, former BBC Radio 1 DJ dies at 66: Cause of death revealed

The DJ, who joined BBC Radio 1 in 1985, has passed away at the age of 66

Andy Kershaw, former BBC Radio 1 DJ dies at 66: Cause of death revealed
Andy Kershaw, former BBC Radio 1 DJ dies at 66: Cause of death revealed

Former BBC Radio 1 DJ and Live Aid presenter Andy Kershaw has passed away at the age of 66.

The death news, confirmed by his family, came just two months after it was revealed in January that the broadcaster had been diagnosed with cancer last August. He reportedly suffered from tumours in his spine, which left him unable to walk.

Kershaw worked at Radio 1 for 15 years from 1985, and went on to report for Radio 4, both on music and global conflicts including the 1994 Rwanda Genocide and civil war in Sierra Leone in 2001.

He was also one of the BBC's TV presenters for its coverage of Live Aid, a huge, star-studded benefit concert which raised money for the Ethiopian famine, organised by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

Andy Kershaw
Andy Kershaw

His sister Liz Kershaw also worked at the station during his time there, from 1987 to 1992.

Kershaw also worked on BBC Radio 3, where, in his words, he "continued to ignore categories and mix it all up".

The DJ and presenter was off air for several years, after a series of well-documented personal problems, which led him to jail in 2008 for three months for not honouring a restraining order which barred him from seeing his former partner.

In 2011, he returned to BBC radio with a new music series that tied in with BBC One Human Planet.

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