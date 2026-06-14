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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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King Charles shares special message after Trooping the Colour event

King Charles marked his official birthday with the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
King Charles shares special message after Trooping the Colour event
King Charles shares special message after Trooping the Colour event

King Charles III shared a special message following Trooping the Colour, thanking those involved in the annual celebrations marking the monarch’s official birthday.

The royal family expressed their gratitude on social media to the 1,400 members of the Armed Forces who took part in today’s Trooping the Colour.

Sharing the exclusive snaps of the event, the palace noted, “With thanks to the 1,400 members of the Armed Forces took part in today’s Trooping the Colour, and with special mention to the Grenadier Guards who trooped their new Colour. We salute you.”


Notably, on June 13, King Charles marked his official birthday with the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony, a spectacular showcase of British military precision and pageantry in the capital.

This year’s ceremony featured leading British regiments and was watched by thousands of spectators.

The celebration marks the fourth Trooping the Colour of the current reign.

Charles and Queen Camilla were positioned at the centre of the royal procession as it travelled from Buckingham Palace down The Mall, accompanied by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Princess Kate along with Prince William attended the event with their three children, who watched the parade from a first-floor window overlooking the parade ground.

Prince George, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis observed the proceedings from the former Duke of Wellington’s office overlooking the parade ground.

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