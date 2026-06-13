Nancy Guthrie’s remains found in Mexico? Search begins after ‘unmarked grave’ tip

Nancy Guthrie case took a new dramatic twist after an anonymous tip about “unmarked grave.”
According to News Center Maine, volunteers are searching for Nancy Guthrie in Mexico after an anonymous tip claiming her remains are in an area close to the border with Arizona.
The Buscando Corazones collective in the city of Nogales, Sonora, has previously discovered more than 25 unmarked graves in the area where the tip claims Nancy Guthrie's remains are.
The leader of the local collective said she received a tip claiming Nancy Guthrie's remains are buried in one of the streams in an area known as Mariposa.
The stream is located near the Mariposa Port of Entry at the Mexico-Arizona border.
Volunteers have not yet found any evidence of Guthrie's "grave" or her whereabouts.
Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie, has not been seen since she went missing from her home in Tucson in late January.
The Pima County Sheriff's Office released a statement on X, saying they "are aware" of the anonymous tip reports.
The sheriff's office said, "We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.”
"This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information," it added.
Raymona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, with the Buscando Corazones collective search group, said a caller, who she believes is a man, said searchers could find a body matching Nancy Guthrie's description in the Mariposa area, near Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
Ortiz told NBC that the caller described clothing or characteristics that searchers would be able to verify they had found the right person.
The first search the collective conducted on May 16 turned up nothing.
The caller allegedly reached out a second time and described another area to search in the region. Another search was conducted on June 10 and turned up nothing. Now the next search is scheduled for June 16.