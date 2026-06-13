Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor react to Salman Khan’s new hairstyle

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Salman Khan captured tremendous attention at a special event marking the 25th anniversary of the iconic film Lagaan.
While the star-studded event to honor the Oscar-nominated classic, it was Salman Khan’s striking new look that stole the spotlight.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan alum opted for an all-black outfit, he arrived sporting extremely short hair, surprising both fans and fellow celebrities.
Aamir and Kareena appeared pleasantly shocked by the actor’s fresh appearance as they greeted him on the red carpet.
While showing a sweet gesture, Kareena warmly hugged Salman and took a moment to address his new hairstyle ahead of posing for a picture together, a moment which is currently making waves across the social media.
The event was organized to celebrate 25 years of Lagaan, which is scheduled to return to theaters in a special re-release. The makers recently unveiled a trailer for the film’s theatrical comeback.
Released in 2001 and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan became one of the most famous hits of that time.
Set during British colonial rule in 1893, the story follows villagers who challenge British officers to a game of cricket in exchange for tax relief. The film received immense praise, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and won multiple National Film Awards.