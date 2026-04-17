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Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening

The remarks came after Iranian FM announced the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open" for the'remaining period of ceasefire'

Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening
Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening

US President Donald Trump expressed gratitude towards Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir after Iran announced the reopening of Strait of Hormuz.

Taking to his social media site Truth Social on Friday, Trump stated, “Thank you to Pakistan”, calling both PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Munir “fantastic people.”

Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi took to X to officially announce that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open" for the "remaining period of ceasefire."

On the same day, Trump also posted, though the Strait of Hormuz is open for global shipping, the naval blockade on Iran will continue until a deal is finalized.

“The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force… until our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated,” he wrote.

Notably, the ceasefire between Iran and US remained continued till April 22, which was brokered by Pakistan, and is expected to turn into a permanent one after another round of peace talks in Islamabad.

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