Daniel Kinahan faces life sentence over organised crime after Dubai arrest 

Daniel Kinahan, the alleged leader of one of Ireland’s biggest criminal networks, has been arrested in Dubai.
According to Associated Press, Ireland’s national police force, the Garda Síochána, said an Irish man in his late 40s was arrested on Wednesday under a warrant from Irish courts over alleged serious organized crime offenses.
The force said it was “steadfast in our determination that we would pursue those allegedly involved in serious organized criminal activity, wherever they go.”
Dubai Police said they had arrested an “Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an international organized crime network.”
Police did not identify Kinahan, who is in his late 40s, by name. Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE, confirmed he was the arrested man.
The High Court in Dublin previously named Kinahan, who lives in the United Arab Emirates, as a senior figure in an organized crime gang involved in international drug trafficking operations and firearm offenses.