News
News

Daniel Kinahan faces life sentence over organised crime after Dubai arrest

Daniel Kinahan, one of the most wanted crime bosses, arrested in Dubai over Irish warrant

Daniel Kinahan faces life sentence over organised crime after Dubai arrest
Daniel Kinahan faces life sentence over organised crime after Dubai arrest 

Daniel Kinahan, the alleged leader of one of Ireland’s biggest criminal networks, has been arrested in Dubai.

According to Associated Press, Ireland’s national police force, the Garda Síochána, said an Irish man in his late 40s was arrested on Wednesday under a warrant from Irish courts over alleged serious organized crime offenses.

The force said it was “steadfast in our determination that we would pursue those allegedly involved in serious organized criminal activity, wherever they go.”

Dubai Police said they had arrested an “Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an international organized crime network.”

Police did not identify Kinahan, who is in his late 40s, by name. Ireland’s national broadcaster, RTE, confirmed he was the arrested man.

The High Court in Dublin previously named Kinahan, who lives in the United Arab Emirates, as a senior figure in an organized crime gang involved in international drug trafficking operations and firearm offenses.

Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again
Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again
IRGC reclaims ‘strict control’ of Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade
IRGC reclaims ‘strict control’ of Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade
Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war
Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war
Macron and Meloni’s viral encounter steal spotlight at Strait of Hormuz Summit
Macron and Meloni’s viral encounter steal spotlight at Strait of Hormuz Summit
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
Pope Leo XIV slams wealth inequality before 120,000 in Cameroon visit
Pope Leo XIV slams wealth inequality before 120,000 in Cameroon visit
Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship
Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship
Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening
Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening
Trump eyes Iran's enriched uranium in bid to seal peace deal after Strait reopening
Trump eyes Iran's enriched uranium in bid to seal peace deal after Strait reopening
Andy Kershaw, former BBC Radio 1 DJ dies at 66: Cause of death revealed
Andy Kershaw, former BBC Radio 1 DJ dies at 66: Cause of death revealed
Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz amid Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz amid Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
Spirit Airlines may shut down operations within days due to fuel costs rise
Spirit Airlines may shut down operations within days due to fuel costs rise

Popular News

Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again

Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again
an hour ago
King Charles opposes permanent return of individual to Andrew's new home

King Charles opposes permanent return of individual to Andrew's new home
3 hours ago
iPhone 18 series: New colour, camera leaks surface ahead of launch

iPhone 18 series: New colour, camera leaks surface ahead of launch
2 hours ago