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Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again

Iran shuts Hormuz Strait over US blockade as Trump threatens to resume strikes over failed deal

Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again
Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again

US President Donald Trump has warned to strike Iran again if no deal is finalized by April 22.

According to Kyiv Post, Trump on Saturday, April 18, said that he might not extend the temporary ceasefire with Iran if negotiations do not result in a final agreement.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump addressed the possibility of resuming military operations.

Trump said when asked whether he would prolong the truce or resume strikes if talks fall short, “Maybe I won’t extend it. Maybe I won’t extend it, so you have a blockade, and unfortunately we have to start dropping bombs again.”

The current temporary ceasefire, which began on April 8, is set to expire in four days. While a first round of talks held on April 11-12 concluded without any announced agreements, Trump expressed cautious optimism that a second round of high-level meetings could take place over the weekend.

However, he noted that a final deal to end the conflict could be reached within the next “day or two.”

On the other hand Iran on Saturday once again closed the Strait of Hormuz hours after reopening it over US blockage and ships reverse course.

Late on Saturday morning, Iran's central military command said that, in response to the US blockade, "control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous status" and "is under strict management and control of the armed forces."


It is worth noting after failing to reach to an agreement in first meeting, a second round of negotiations between the US and Iran is planned to be held in Islamabad, Pakistan, again in the coming days.

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