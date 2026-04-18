News
News

French peacekeeper killed by Hezbollah in Lebanon on 2nd day of ceasefire

Emmanuel Macron calls the killing of a French soldier in Lebanon an ‘unacceptable attack’

French peacekeeper killed by Hezbollah in Lebanon on 2nd day of ceasefire
French peacekeeper killed by Hezbollah in Lebanon on 2nd day of ceasefire 

A French soldier was killed and three others wounded while clearing a road in southern Lebanon in an attack.

According to Reuters, UNIFIL peacekeepers and French officials said on Saturday, April 18, announced the death of French solider in an attacked possibly arried out by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

In calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the "unacceptable attack.”

Three other members of the ⁠United Nations' UNIFIL peacekeeping mission were injured, UNIFIL said, two of them seriously.

UNIFIL said initial assessments indicated the fire came from non-state actors, allegedly Hezbollah, and that an investigation had been launched into what it called "a deliberate attack."


Macron also said the evidence so far pointed to the Iran-backed armed group and urged Lebanese authorities to act against those responsible.

French armed forces minister Catherine Vautrin said the patrol ⁠was ambushed while on a mission to open a route to a UNIFIL post that had been isolated by fighting in the area.

The soldier was killed by direct small-arms fire, she said. UNIFIL said the attack occurred in the southern Lebanese ⁠village of Ghandouriyeh.

Lebanon's army condemned the shooting and said it had opened an investigation. President Aoun offered condolences and ordered an immediate probe, while Prime Minister ⁠Salam also condemned the attack.

UNIFIL was first deployed in 1978 and has remained through successive conflicts, including a 2024 war during ⁠which its positions came under repeated fire.

Kash Patel breaks silence on ‘erratic’ behavior, ‘excessive drinking’ allegations
Kash Patel breaks silence on ‘erratic’ behavior, ‘excessive drinking’ allegations
Israel addresses post-ceasefire strikes in Lebanon as Iran reimposes Hormuz closure
Israel addresses post-ceasefire strikes in Lebanon as Iran reimposes Hormuz closure
Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again
Trump threatens renewed strikes on Iran as IRGC shuts Strait of Hormuz again
Daniel Kinahan faces life sentence over organised crime after Dubai arrest
Daniel Kinahan faces life sentence over organised crime after Dubai arrest
IRGC reclaims ‘strict control’ of Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade
IRGC reclaims ‘strict control’ of Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade
Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war
Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war
Macron and Meloni’s viral encounter steal spotlight at Strait of Hormuz Summit
Macron and Meloni’s viral encounter steal spotlight at Strait of Hormuz Summit
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
Pope Leo XIV slams wealth inequality before 120,000 in Cameroon visit
Pope Leo XIV slams wealth inequality before 120,000 in Cameroon visit
Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship
Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship
Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening
Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening
Trump eyes Iran's enriched uranium in bid to seal peace deal after Strait reopening
Trump eyes Iran's enriched uranium in bid to seal peace deal after Strait reopening

Popular News

Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony

Jack Whitehall reaches Cotswolds venue ahead of star-studded wedding ceremony

21 minutes ago
Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital

Gigi Hadid breaks silence after Zayn Malik’s shocking health update from hospital
45 minutes ago
Universal Tower Defense codes for April 2026

Universal Tower Defense codes for April 2026
an hour ago