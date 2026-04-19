US–Iran peace talks: When will next round of negotiations occur?

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that US representatives are traveling to Islamabad, Pakistan, for negotiations with Iran, as he accused Tehran of violating a ceasefire agreement in the Strait of Hormuz.
The unnamed US officials will reach on Monday, April 20, for negotiations.
Meanwhile, two Pakistani security sources told Al Jazeera that negotiations between Iran and the United States will likely be held ahead of Friday.
The anonymous sources said their conclusion is based on multiple factors.
“Two US heavy airlift aircraft, C-17 Globemasters, have landed at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi”, near the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.
“Roads from the airport to Islamabad’s Red Zone have been temporarily closed, indicating heightened security arrangements,” the sources added.
Both the Marriott and Serena hotels in Islamabad, Pakistan, are not currently taking any new bookings until Friday.
Notably, the first round of peace talks occurred at the Serena hotel on April 11.
Previously, several rumours were swirling regarding the negotiations to be held on April 15, Wednesday. Though, talks didn’t occur on that day and the actual date still remains unconfirmed.
Though the US and Iran hinted towards progress in ongoing peace talks, with US President Donald Trump describing talks as “very good” but warned Iran against “blackmailing” Washington.