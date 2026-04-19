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Blue Origin new Glenn rocket launch: Liftoff timing and details

This Blue Origin launch will mark third flight since the company started its operations, as part of testing technologies for reusing orbital rockets

Blue Origin new Glenn rocket launch: Liftoff timing and details
Blue Origin new Glenn rocket launch: Liftoff timing and details

US based company Blue Origin has announced a mission to lift off its latest Glenn rocket.

Its third flight since the company started its operations, as part of experimenting technologies for reusing orbital rockets.

Blue Origin new Glenn rocket launch timings 

The Glenn rocket is slated to lift off today, April 19, at 6:45 a.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, reflecting progress in developing reusable rocket technologies.

The rocket, which is scheduled for a lift off, is set to transport the BlueBird 7 satellite into low Earth orbit.


This satellite is dedicated to offer internet services and direct communications to mobile phones without any ground towers, within a constellation of satellites, aiming to diversify communications coverage all across the world.

Notably, it is the second satellite of the latest generation of this system, consisting of a lathe antenna dedicated to improving the capability to transmit directly from space to handsets.

Blue Origin is said to be the one enterprise currently preparing to develop cutting-edge technology, space launch capabilities and reuse rockets, aiming to support future space missions.

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