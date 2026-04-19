News
News

US-Iran peace deal ‘far off’ with Strait of Hormuz still closed

Two-week ceasefire set to end on April 22, as Iran-US peace deal remains ‘far off’

US-Iran peace deal ‘far off’ with Strait of Hormuz still closed
US-Iran peace deal ‘far off’ with Strait of Hormuz still closed

Iran and the United States have made progress in negotiations but are still a long way from a deal, declares Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator.

According to Al Jazeera, in a nationally televised address on Saturday night, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that despite “progress” with the US, “many gaps and some fundamental points remain… we are still far from the final discussion.”

On Sunday, April 19, Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, said that US ⁠President ⁠Donald Trump cannot justify depriving Tehran of what he called its ‘nuclear rights’.

“Trump says Iran ⁠cannot make use of its nuclear ⁠rights, but doesn’t say ⁠for what crime. ⁠Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying by the Iranian Student News Agency.

The future of Iran’s nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz are key sticking points in the negotiations.

The latest comments from the political leadership came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, less than 24 hours after reopening it. The reversal, it said, was due to the continuing naval blockade of Iranian ports by the US.

Ghalibaf, one of Iran’s top negotiators, called Washington’s blockade “ignorant” and “foolish”, saying Tehran would not allow others to transit the strait if its own ships were blocked.

He also said Iranian forces are “fully prepared” for the US to resume hostilities at any moment.

Mediators have been pushing for a second round of US-Iran peace talks, after a first round in Islamabad ended on April 12 with no deal.

University of Iowa shooting: 3 students injured as suspect remains at large
University of Iowa shooting: 3 students injured as suspect remains at large
US–Iran peace talks: When will next round of negotiations occur?
US–Iran peace talks: When will next round of negotiations occur?
Blue Origin new Glenn rocket launch: Liftoff timing and details
Blue Origin new Glenn rocket launch: Liftoff timing and details
Titanic survivor life jacket fetches over $1.1 million at auction in England
Titanic survivor life jacket fetches over $1.1 million at auction in England
Iran doubles down on Strait of Hormuz closure as ceasefire deadline nears
Iran doubles down on Strait of Hormuz closure as ceasefire deadline nears
North Korea flexes muscle with new ballistic missile launch amid Iran conflict
North Korea flexes muscle with new ballistic missile launch amid Iran conflict
Trader Joe’s Banana pudding ice cream returns, fans rush to grab viral favorite
Trader Joe’s Banana pudding ice cream returns, fans rush to grab viral favorite
Trump to read Bible verse after backlash over pope feud, AI Jesus image
Trump to read Bible verse after backlash over pope feud, AI Jesus image
Barack Obama praises ‘New York City’s cutest’ after first meeting with Mamdani
Barack Obama praises ‘New York City’s cutest’ after first meeting with Mamdani
Pope Leo rejects Trump feud, heads to Angola with peace message
Pope Leo rejects Trump feud, heads to Angola with peace message
Chevrolet debuts new Bowtie logo on 2027 Sonic but not for US
Chevrolet debuts new Bowtie logo on 2027 Sonic but not for US
Trump rejects Iran ‘blackmail’ after shots fired at ships: ‘Got a little cute’
Trump rejects Iran ‘blackmail’ after shots fired at ships: ‘Got a little cute’

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s bold policy for his children

Shah Rukh Khan name-dropped in Arshad Warsi’s bold policy for his children
27 minutes ago
Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men

Ben Shelton wins Munich title, ends 24-Year drought for American men
2 hours ago
Bianca Belair returns at WrestleMania 42 with surprise pregnancy announcement

Bianca Belair returns at WrestleMania 42 with surprise pregnancy announcement

3 hours ago