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Vance led US delegation set to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran

Donald Trump expresses willingness to meet Iranian leaders, brushes off peace talks refusal

Vance led US delegation set to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran
Vance led US delegation set to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran 

US President Donald Trump announced that Vice President JD Vance-led delegation are en route to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Trump told The New York Post on Monday, April 19, that Vance is leading the delegation in order to hold another round of ceasefire talks with Iran in Islamabad.

Trump told the outlet, "We're supposed to have the talks... So I would assume at this point nobody's playing games.They're heading over now. They'll be there tonight."

The delegation includes special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the outlet noted.

Trump also signaled that he would consider meeting directly with the Iranian leadership.

"I have no problem meeting them. If they want to meet, and we have some very capable people, but I have no problem meeting them," he added.


However, Trump insisted that Iran must abandon its nuclear program noting that Tehran has the potential to thrive, but could face consequences if talks fail. 

He said he did not want to mention what escalatory measures the US would take, but said that "You can imagine - It wouldn't be pretty."

Meanwhile, a different source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Vance is still in the US and has not departed for Pakistan.

Notably, it remains unclear if the Iranian delegation, likely led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, will travel to Islamabad, or if Vance will hold indirect talks via the Pakistani government.

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