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Iran to send delegation to Pakistan for US talks with Khamenei’s approval

Iranian and US delegations to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks despite Strait of Hormuz tensions

Iran to send delegation to Pakistan for US talks with Khamenei’s approval
Iran to send delegation to Pakistan for US talks with Khamenei’s approval

Iran has agreed to send its delegation to Pakistan for the second phase of peace talks with the United States.

According to The Guardian, the Associated Press reported that two regional officials have said the US and Iran have indicated they will hold a new round of the ceasefire talks in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital.

Officials told the news agency that “Pakistan-led mediators” received confirmation that the US vice-president JD Vance and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will arrive in Islamabad tomorrow morning to lead their teams in the talks.

Iran, which has sent mixed messages about the talks, has said speculation about them sending a delegation to Pakistan should not be believed.

Iran’s state broadcaster earlier dismissed “rumours” about the departure or arrival (times) of the delegation being spread by unnamed “international outlets and regional sources”.

Ghalibaf on Monday said in a social media post that his country would not attend negotiations while under threat, and warned they were “prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”

Iranian diplomats held off until they received personal approval from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, after which preparations resumed.

The US delegation is expected to include Vance, senior envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner, who has played a key negotiating role.

As per Axios report, Iran is expected to be represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

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