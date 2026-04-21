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43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert

Customers have been urged not to eat any of the recalled products and to return them to the store to get full refund

43 bakery items recalled in UK over rodent contamination alert
43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert

The Food Standards Agency has issued an alert to more than 43 "rodent-contaminated" baked items that are being recalled by two bakery brands owing to pest contamination.

On April 17, Saffron Pastries issued a voluntary recall to nearly 25 items on urgent basis from their confectionary range, citing potential rodent contamination.

Customers were urged to avoid eating these pastries that may endanger their health if consumed.

The product recall notice stated the bakery produce had been recalled “due to physical contamination from pest activity” that poses a safety risk to customers.

Several items were removed and customers were urged to check the batch codes and dates on any packets that they may have already bought.

An update by The Food Standards Agency issued on April 20 announced that the expiry dates for five of the recalled items have been revised.

43 bakery items recalled in UK over rodent contamination alert

The amended recall notice said: “Saffron Pastries is recalling various Saffron Pastries brand products because of potential rodent contamination.

“This update corrects the best before dates of five products.”

The five pastry products that are needed to be re-checked as per updates are: Family Cake Rusk, Jam Biscuits, Cake Rusk Sooni (12 pieces), Cake Rusk Sooni (18 pieces) and Chocolate Slice.

Notably, customers have been urged not to eat any of the recalled products and to return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.

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