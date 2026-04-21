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Billy Donovan steps away as head coach of Chicago Bulls after 6 seasons

Chicago Bulls to replace head coach and front office leadership before new season after Donovan exit

Billy Donovan steps away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls after 6 seasons
Billy Donovan steps away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls after 6 seasons

Billy Donovan announced that he is stepping down as head coach of the Chicago Bulls after six seasons.

According to Reuters, Donovan announced his decision just over a week after the team closed out a 31-51 season that saw them miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year.

He stated, “After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold. I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls, to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit.”

“My gratitude for this community and this organization is permanent. Thank you Jerry and Michael for giving me this opportunity and more importantly, for the relationship that has been forged. I was so blessed to be able to work with such great owners. I owe so much to my players and staff over the last six years,” he added.


Donovan, who was inducted into the Naismith ⁠Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year, has spent the past 11 seasons as a head coach in the NBA, including five seasons with ⁠the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Bulls fired executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley on April 6. The next day, CEO Michael Reinsdorf said he wanted Donovan to remain as head coach.

The team posted a 226-256 record under Donovan. He led the franchise to one playoff appearance in 2022 ⁠when they lost in the first round.

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