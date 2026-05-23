News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards

Here's a list of working Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026

Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards
Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards 

Our Dragon Ball Legends codes guide helps strengthen your team, whether you're a longtime fan or new to the series.

These codes provides rewards such as an upgrade materials for Shallot, rare powerful characters, and chrono crystals, helping you progress faster and enhance your gameplay experience without relying only on casual play.

Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026

Here's a list of working Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026:

START8TH4779 - 300 chrono crystals (new!)

OPEN - 100 chrono crystals

Dragon Ball Legends codes (Expired)

  • TEAM4689
  • SPIRIT8832
  • PVPENJOY
  • JOURNEY3474
  • QUIET9371
  • VICTORY0207
  • SMART4729
  • 1187ENDYEAR
  • 20CONTINUE25

How to redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes?

Follow these steps to redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes:

1:Tap the 'menu' icon in-game.

2: Click on 'scan code.'

3: Upload a picture of your QR code or scan it.

4: Once you've scanned your code.

NFL star Jaxson Dart makes surprise appearance at Trump rally
NFL star Jaxson Dart makes surprise appearance at Trump rally
Spurs fans chant ‘flopper’ at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 3
Spurs fans chant ‘flopper’ at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 3
Aryna Sabalenka aborts press conference as players protest Grand Slam prize
Aryna Sabalenka aborts press conference as players protest Grand Slam prize
HSR codes for May 2026 to improve your gameplay
HSR codes for May 2026 to improve your gameplay
Pep Guardiola steps down as Manchester City manager after 10 years
Pep Guardiola steps down as Manchester City manager after 10 years
England World Cu 2026 Squad Announced: Tuchel stuns fans by dropping Foden and Palmer
England World Cu 2026 Squad Announced: Tuchel stuns fans by dropping Foden and Palmer
LA Rams sign Matthew Stafford to 1-year extension through 2027
LA Rams sign Matthew Stafford to 1-year extension through 2027
NASCAR legend Kyle Bush dies at 41: What we know about his fatal illness
NASCAR legend Kyle Bush dies at 41: What we know about his fatal illness
7DS Grand Cross codes for May 2026 to get intriguing rewards
7DS Grand Cross codes for May 2026 to get intriguing rewards
Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, out for Coca-Cola 600
Kyle Busch hospitalized with severe illness, out for Coca-Cola 600
Lewis Hamilton makes major Ferrari confession of 2026 season: ‘Feel at home’
Lewis Hamilton makes major Ferrari confession of 2026 season: ‘Feel at home’
Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1075
Today's NYT connections hints, and answers for puzzle #1075

Popular News

Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards

Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards

an hour ago
Miley Cyrus marks Hollywood Walk of Fame milestone amid secret marriage buzz

Miley Cyrus marks Hollywood Walk of Fame milestone amid secret marriage buzz
3 hours ago
Apple to release iOS 26.5.1 ahead of WWDC 2026: Details inside

Apple to release iOS 26.5.1 ahead of WWDC 2026: Details inside
3 hours ago