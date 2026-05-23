Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards 

Our Dragon Ball Legends codes guide helps strengthen your team, whether you're a longtime fan or new to the series.
These codes provides rewards such as an upgrade materials for Shallot, rare powerful characters, and chrono crystals, helping you progress faster and enhance your gameplay experience without relying only on casual play.
Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026
Here's a list of working Dragon Ball Legends codes for May 2026:
START8TH4779 - 300 chrono crystals (new!)
OPEN - 100 chrono crystals
Dragon Ball Legends codes (Expired)
- TEAM4689
- SPIRIT8832
- PVPENJOY
- JOURNEY3474
- QUIET9371
- VICTORY0207
- SMART4729
- 1187ENDYEAR
- 20CONTINUE25
How to redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes?
Follow these steps to redeem Dragon Ball Legends codes:
1:Tap the 'menu' icon in-game.
2: Click on 'scan code.'
3: Upload a picture of your QR code or scan it.
4: Once you've scanned your code.