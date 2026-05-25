Anupam Kher celebrates 42 iconic years in film with special post

Anupam Kher recently marked 42 years in the film industry with a special post celebrating his career.
The 71-year-old actor, marking a remarkable milestone in his cinematic journey, took to his Instagram account, sharing a video message in which he began, “42 years ago, my first film Saaransh was released at Mumbai’s Metro Cinema.”
Kher went on to say, “I didn’t even realise how these 42 years passed by.
“In these 42 years, I have received immense love from the film industry, the audience, technicians, directors, producers, and co-actors.”
According to the The Bengal Files star, he never imagined that 42 years later, when he would be making this video, he would have completed 551 films.
In his caption, Kher wrote, “42 YEARS OF SAARANSH! Today, I complete 42 years in the world of cinema and entertainment.”
The actor added, “Exactly 42 years ago, on 25th May 1984, my first film “Saaransh" was released. What a journey it has been. Full of struggles, victories, failures, learning, laughter, tears, friendships, and unforgettable memories. But through all the ups and downs, “Saaransh" remains the most defining and iconic chapter of my life.”
In the end, he posted, “I will forever remain grateful to the Universe, to all the directors, producers, writers, technicians, co-actors, and audiences who believed in me and gave me love through all these years."
It’s worth mentioning here that Kher’s debut film Saaransh, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released on May 25, 1984.
It also starred Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, and Soni Razdan.
On the professional front, Anupam Kher will soon star in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, a comedy sequel scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026.