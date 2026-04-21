Swinney breaks silence after declining Trump’s White House banquet invitation

Scottish First Minister John Swinney spends a “brilliant day” as he declined US President Donald Trump’s invitation.
Taking to Instagram Swinney shared photos from his visit to Shetland where he met locals ahead of election.
He wrote, “Brilliant day in Shetland with our candidate Hannah Mary Goodlad, hearing directly from people and businesses. While Westminster is consumed by chaos, these serious times demand a government focused on your priorities - and that’s what you will always get with me.”
On the same day he also talked to the US President Donald Trump n phone and declined his invitation to attend a state banquet at the White House next week.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said on Monday, April 20, that the First Minister “politely” turned down the invitation as the event comes in the midst of campaigning for next month’s Holyrood elections, Independent reported.
The four-minute phone call from the US president took place on Monday, April 20, and it is understood the invitation was the focus of the call.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “President Trump called First Minister John Swinney today to invite him to the State Banquet at the White House next week. Due to the election, the First Minister politely declined the invitation.”
The banquet is being held as part of the King and Queen’s forthcoming state visit to the US.
On the other hand, Swinney on Tuesday, April 22, also address the rumors regarding “running scared” of a TV debate after it was confirmed he would miss Question Time on Thursday.
The First Minister said he would be replaced on the election special programme by Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan to boost the representation of women during the campaign.