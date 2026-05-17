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Trump faces MAGA backlash after reversing position on China and US farmland

Trump breaks campaign promise on China buying US farmland, angering base

Trump faces MAGA backlash after reversing position on China and US farmland
Trump faces MAGA backlash after reversing position on China and US farmland

Donald Trump has, all of a sudden, announced a total U-turn on his campaign promise to American farmers he would intervene on Chinese nationals buying up land in the US, which has been met with fury by his once-loyal MAGA voter base.

After his state visit to China where he met with President Xi Jinping, Trump also promised to bring 500,000 Chinese students to study in the US, another promise that MAGA figures didn't take well to.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump was quizzed as to why he had abandoned his promise to intervene during his recent state visit to China.

Hannity said “thousands and thousands of acres of farmland, ranch land and land near military installations” are being bought out by Chinese nationals. “It’s not that I love it,” Trump asserted, accepting one of his biggest campaign promises had now been withdrawn. It comes after 'disgusting' Trump was slammed for a 'creepy' comment about Chinese kids as they lined up to greet him.

The President added, “You want to see farm prices drop, you wanna see farmers lose a lot of money? Just take that out of the market.”

Farm-dependent states voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the last election, with 78% of farming counties across the country backing his campaign - a major increase from the already-strong support of his first term.

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